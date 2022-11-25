Home States Telangana

BJP wants 26 communities back on Backward Caste list

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MP K Laxman, along with Andhra Pradesh MLC PVN Madhav, on Thursday met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and requested her to direct the State government to once again include 26 communities that were denotified from the BC list after the formation of Telangana in the list.

Laxman and Madhav brought to the notice of the Governor that 26 communities which were aboriginal tribes and denotified tribes in the erstwhile AP were notified in BC list in 1970, due to their backwardness, poverty and nomadic lifestyle. Most of the members of these communities have migrated from Srikakulam and Vijayanagaram in undivided AP to Hyderabad and its surrounding districts generations ago where they have been working as construction labourers, carpenters, security guards and as other unorganised labour workforce, the representation said.

“However, through GO Ms No 3 in 2014, they were de-notified from the BC list after formation of Telangana, without giving any reasons,” the representatives said.“Though AP was separated from erstwhile Madras State which is presently Tamil Nadu,  reservations are continuing in favour of Kalinga (one of these 26 deleted castes), as they are being treated as the most-backward classes there,” the representation said. 

“By virtue of Section 95 of the AP State Reorganisation Act of 2014, the children of these communities shall be allowed to pursue education at school level and college level without change of their social status from the people of Andhra Pradesh in Telangana State,” the BJP representation said, requesting the Governor to direct Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Telangana State Backward Class Commission for re-inclusion of these 26 castes in the BC list by amending GO No 3.

