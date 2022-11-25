Home States Telangana

Complete survey of podu lands soon: Chief secy Somesh Kumar

Published: 25th November 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary K Somesh Kumar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a video conference with District Collectors, Additional Collectors and other officials from BRKR Bhavan on Thursday and reviewed the progress achieved in Podu, Bruhat Palle Prakruthi Vanam, Telangana Kreeda Pranganam and revenue related issues. 

He said that the survey of podu lands should be completed at the earliest and gram sabhas should be convened immediately to record the resolutions. The sub-divisional meetings should also be conducted on high priority in a couple of days. 

As the identification of Telangana Kreeda Pranganams is almost complete in most of the districts, work should be expedited and completed soon. Collectors were also asked to complete the processing of pending applications under GO 58 and GO 59.

Comments

