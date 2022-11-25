Forced to sign papers by I-T men: Malla Reddy's son

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the I-T searches ended, Ch Mahender Reddy, accompanied by his father and Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, reached the Bowenpally police station on Thursday and lodged a complaint, accusing the tax officials of forcibly taking his signature on some documents, the contents of which he was not aware of. Meanwhile, I-T officials also reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the minister’s son, accusing him and his followers of obstructing them from carrying out their duty, and also threatening and abusing them. Since the educational institutions owned by the minister and his family are located in the limits of the Dundigal police station, the Bowenpally police registered a ‘Zero FIR’ and transferred the case to that police station. Mahender Reddy, who reached the police station with a group of supporters, said that the of the I-T officials resulted in him being hospitalised.Bowenpally police registered a case under IPC Section 384 (Whoever co-mmits extortion shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both). Responding to the complaint lodged by the I-T officials, the police registered a case under IPC Sections 504 (Whoever intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person, intending or knowing it to be likely that such provocation will cause him to break the public peace, or to commit any other offence), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), as well as Sections 201, 203 and 379.