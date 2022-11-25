Home States Telangana

Forced to sign papers by I-T men: Malla Reddy's son

Mahender Reddy, who reached the police station with a group of supporters, said that the of the I-T officials resulted in him being hospitalised.  

Published: 25th November 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

With his son-in-law Marri Rajasekhar Reddy by his side, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy addresses the media in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the I-T searches ended, Ch Mahender Reddy, accompanied by his father and Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, reached the Bowenpally police station on Thursday and lodged a complaint, accusing the tax officials of forcibly taking his signature on some documents, the contents of which he was not aware of. Meanwhile, I-T officials also reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the minister’s son, accusing him and his followers of obstructing them from carrying out their duty, and also threatening and abusing them. 

Since the educational institutions owned by the minister and his family are located in the limits of the Dundigal police station, the Bowenpally police registered a ‘Zero FIR’ and transferred the case to that police station. Mahender Reddy, who reached the police station with a group of supporters, said that the of the I-T officials resulted in him being hospitalised.Bowenpally police registered a case under IPC Section 384 (Whoever co-mmits extortion shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both). 

Responding to the complaint lodged by the I-T officials, the police registered a case under IPC Sections 504 (Whoever intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person, intending or knowing it to be likely that such provocation will cause him to break the public peace, or to commit any other offence), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), as well as Sections 201, 203 and 379.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malla Reddy IT raids
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp