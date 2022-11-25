Guv Tamilisai stresses time-bound plan for TB-free Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday called for a concrete health plan to reduce the deaths related to preventable diseases in the State.Speaking to eminent medical professionals on health issues and initiatives at Raj Bhavan, she suggested conducting regular health check-ups from the school to the university level as they would be vital in identifying the complications like poor eyesight, cardiovascular diseases, and renal failures which help in providing effective treatment early.

The Governor exhorted NGOs, activists and families to take part in the TB-mukt Telangana campaign and support the patients in their fight against the disease. She said that it was important to have a time-bound action plan to realise the goal of TB-mukth Telangana by the year 2024.Highlighting the importance of preventing anaemia among vulnerable people including women and tribals, the Governor reiterated that the consumption of locally made Mahua laddu, which has high nutritional value, is one of the effective solutions to prevent malnutrition.

Referring to the increasing number of breast cancer cases, she said that early detection and massive promotion of diagnostic tests would help identify the cases and offer effective treatment thus avoiding the high incidence of mortality. Promoting awareness, carrying out preventive tests, and maintaining cancer registries are vital to manage the explosion of cases. Breast cancer specialist Dr P Raghu Ram submitted a detailed road map to the Governor highlighting the prevention and fight against breast cancer in the State.

In another meeting with academicians held at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, Soundararajan also called for the preparation of a comprehensive health profile of each student. She emphasised the need for more hostels for girls in colleges and universities, as the enrolment of girls in higher educational institutions are witnessing a phenomenal rise. Creating better amenities for women teachers and girl students is vital in reducing the drop-out rate in educational institutions. Improving employability skills with a special focus on soft skills and life skills was also underlined by the Governor.

