Hen run over by lorry, owner files police case

Local residents said that the noise and shock from the stone crusher units were affecting their health and damaging their houses.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Tension prevailed in Chintalamanepalli after a lorry ran over a hen on Thursday. Following the incident, a number of locals obstructed the traffic in a bid to prevent lorries carrying stones plying on the road.The hen’s owner, D Bhandaiah also lodged a police complaint. 

Local residents said that the noise and shock from the stone crusher units were affecting their health and damaging their houses. With the lorries carrying the stones, dust and fine particles permeate the air, which can give rise to a number of respiratory complications, they said.

They also pointed out that a number of accidents have also taken place on the stretch due to the recklessness of the lorry drivers.Police, who rushed to the spot, pacified the protesters and assured that they would take appropriate measures to address the issue.Later, Bhandaiah withdrew his police complaint.

