I-T sleuths seize Rs 15 crore, to quiz Malla Reddy, sons

However, Rs 80 lakh of the cash is allegedly for payment towards the yearly routine fee to JNTU.

Published: 25th November 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

raids at Malla Reddy's residence

Police personnel stand guard as I-T teams conduct searches at one of the premises of Malla Reddy and his associates in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The raids by the Income Tax (I-T) Department on the residences of Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and his relatives ended on Thursday. As many as 14 people, including the minister, have been summoned for questioning on November 28 and 29, sources said. 

As many as 200 officials conducted the searches in 65 places from Tuesday amid protection from CRPF personnel. Sources said I-T teams seized almost Rs 15 crore in cash and more than 25 land documents. However, Rs 80 lakh of the cash is allegedly for payment towards the yearly routine fee to JNTU.

The money seized is from the group’s real estate businesses and educational institutions, sources added. Officials have also reportedly recovered hard drives, mobile phones and account records.Apart from Malla Reddy, the list of 14 people summoned at Aayakar Bhavan in Basheerbagh also includes his sons, Mahender and Bhadra as well as son-in-law, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, sources said. They were reportedly asked to bring statements of their bank accounts. 

Sources said that it’s suspected that most of their transactions were in cash, which was then redirected into the real estate businesses of the group. Officials suspect that the employees’ accounts were used to carry out transactions, the sources explained.  

I-T teams also reportedly confiscated the keys to five bank lockers, which they will open either on Friday or Saturday. Those who have been asked to appear are likely to be questioned on the transactions between family members. If evidence of money laundering is found, officials will write to the Enforcement Directorate seeking details of transactions.

