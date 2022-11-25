Plea for custody rejected by court, SIT summons advocate Srinivas again on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Notwithstanding the ACB court rejecting its plea seeking custody of the three people accused in the poaching case on Thursday, the SIT has issued fresh notices to advocate Bhusarapu Srinivas directing him to appear for questioning on Friday, and bring along with him his banking details, as well as his passport and that of his wife.

The SIT reportedly learnt that Srinivas took a loan of Rs 5.5 lakh from Nanda Kumar, one of the accused, and he has been paying Rs 1.1 lakh per month with interest through online payment platforms. Sources said that Srinivas revealed during grilling that Nanda Kumar booked tickets whenever and wherever he travelled and the reservations were made thr-ough a travel agency.

The SIT also directed him to bring along his old phone which he claimed was broken in July as well as the phone he has been using since.Incidentally, the SIT had submitted a memo to the court to consider adding the names of BL Santosh, Tushar Vellappallu, Jaggu Swami and Bhusarapu Sinivas to the FIR as accused.

In an interesting turn of events, the SIT is believed to have summoned YSR Congress rebel MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju to depose before it on November 29. The notice was reportedly sent to the MP on his WhatsApp on Wednesday.

According to sources, the MP’s name came up during the conversation between the three accused and the four MLAs on October 26, in which the former reportedly said that the Raju was provided ‘Y’ category security and he would furnish their requirements.

