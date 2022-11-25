Raids a drama to sideline Congress: Jagga Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy on Thursday said that the BJP and TRS are behind raids and counter raids or filing of cases only to push the Congress from its No. 2 position to No. 3.Speaking to reporters here, he wondered why no raids were conducted on TRS ministers by central agencies since the last eight years. He opined that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was contemplating using the ACB ag-ainst the Centre to protect his own party from ED and I-T raids.

He said that though casinos and clubs have been in existence since time immemorial, the Centre was making such a hue and cry about casinos and gambling now when it was legal to gamble at casinos in Goa, which was being ruled by BJP.

