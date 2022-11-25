Some parties are needlessly criticising govt: Pocharam

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Thursday said that those criticising the State government’s policies should know that extending a helping hand to farmers and striving to improve the lives of citizens is better than trying to pull down the government.

He was speaking after inspecting the ongoing lift irrigation works at Sidhapoor in Varni mandal of Banswada in the district. “The State government is constructing Sidhapoor and Jakora, Chandur lift irrigation schemes at an estimated cost of Rs 226 crore. These schemes will help provide irrigation water to 30,000 acres. These schemes will benefit the ST community living in several villages. They will also help farmers develop economically,” the Speaker said. He said that the various irrigation schemes will provide water for 2 crore acres.

