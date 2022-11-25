Home States Telangana

Telangana HC directs advocate to appear before SIT

Despite High Court orders, the police have not developed SOPs for the issue of Notices under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Thursday instructed the SIT chief not to arrest Pratap Pogulakonda, advocate, who was summoned by it on November 25 in connection with the TRS MLAs poaching case.

Pratap, on the other hand, needs to appear before the SIT on Friday and follow the directives provided in the notice under Section 41A Cr PC. Furthermore, the judge granted the SIT the authority to approach court if the petitioner failed to comply with the directives in the notice under Section 41A CrPC.

The notice issued under Section 41A CrPC was challenged by Vinod Kumar Deshpande, senior counsel acting for Pratap. The notice makes no mention of Pratap being an accused or a suspect in the TRS MLA poaching case, and it is clearly in contravention of the Supreme Court’s decision in Arnish Kumar vs. State of Bihar, counsel said. 

According to the Arnesh Kumar Judgment, the notice issued under Section 41A Cr PC should clearly state that (i) a complaint has been made against the party, (ii) credible information against the alleged accused should be available to the police, and (iii) reasonable suspicion of a cognizable offence against the noticee should be available to the police. According to the senior counsel, none of the following material is contained in the notice.

Despite High Court orders, the police have not developed SOPs for the issue of Notices under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code. Senior counsel contended that if a notice is issued under Section 160 CrPC, the petitioner might be brought before the SIT (as a witness).

While contesting the contentions of the senior counsel, Advocate General (AG) BS Prasad and AAG, J Ramchander Rao informed the court that the SIT is in possession of material against the petitioner retrieved from electronic gadgets, which cannot be disclosed at this time. There is a chance that the petitioner deleted important data from his cellphone.

The failure of the petitioner to appear before the SIT results in the inquiry being halted, which is a violation of Supreme Court rulings, according to the AG and AAG.

