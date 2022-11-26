Home States Telangana

BJP govt at Centre blocking development of Telangana: Gutha Sukhender Reddy

He said that his son G Amit Reddy is interested in politics and will enter public life soon.

Published: 26th November 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Gutha Sukhender Reddy

Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Friday alleged that the BJP-led Union government was standing in the way of the development of Telangana State.

Addressing a press conference at his camp office in Nalgonda on Friday, Sukhender Reddy said that the BJP was trying to come to power in Telangana for which its leaders were hatching conspiracies. Accusing the BJP leaders of making personal attacks against leaders of other parties, he said such trends in politics are very dangerous.

Sukhender Reddy said that by cutting funds to Telangana, the Centre was disrupting the federal system. He said that it was ridiculous that the BJP was blocking the development of Telangana but seeking votes in the State. He said that his son G Amit Reddy is interested in politics and will enter public life soon.

