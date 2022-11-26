BJP's Praja Sangrama Yatra fifth phase from Nov 28

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP has finalised the route map for the fifth phase of the party’s State president Bandi Sanjay’s ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’.

The yatra will resume with a public meeting at Y Junction Pardi bypass road near Bhainsa town of Nirmal district on November 28, and will culminate in Karimnagar town on December 17. The yatra will cover five districts, three Lok Sabha and eight Assembly constituencies in a span of 20 days.

The padayatra will cover Mudhole, Nirmal, Khanapur, Korutla, Vemulawada, Jagtial and Choppadandi Assembly constituencies before culminating in Karimnagar Assembly constituency.

A massive public meeting is being planned on the final day of the padayatra at SRR Government Arts and Science College on Jagtial road in Karimnagar town on December 17.

