Chief secy directs officials to form new Self Help Groups

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday directed officials to form new Self Help Groups (SHGs) with new members in the State.

Chairing a review meeting on the performance of SHGs with officials at BRKR Bhavan on Friday, the Chief Secretary said that there were 64 lakh members of the existing 6.06 lakh SHGs in the State. Of these, 4,30,785 groups have more than 46 lakh members in rural areas and 1,76,623 groups in urban areas have about 18 lakh members.

He directed the officials to identify and form new groups immediately. All details of SHGs groups and their members should be fully updated and also, special identity cards with a QR code, should be provided to all members of the groups, Somesh Kumar said.

He requested officials to take steps to improve income among SHGs by imparting training to them in various fields. “There is a need to train SHGs and all that steps should be taken to utilise the interest-free loans disbursed by banks in productive sectors,” Somesh Kumar said.

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday directed officials to form new Self Help Groups (SHGs) with new members in the State. Chairing a review meeting on the performance of SHGs with officials at BRKR Bhavan on Friday, the Chief Secretary said that there were 64 lakh members of the existing 6.06 lakh SHGs in the State. Of these, 4,30,785 groups have more than 46 lakh members in rural areas and 1,76,623 groups in urban areas have about 18 lakh members. He directed the officials to identify and form new groups immediately. All details of SHGs groups and their members should be fully updated and also, special identity cards with a QR code, should be provided to all members of the groups, Somesh Kumar said. He requested officials to take steps to improve income among SHGs by imparting training to them in various fields. “There is a need to train SHGs and all that steps should be taken to utilise the interest-free loans disbursed by banks in productive sectors,” Somesh Kumar said.