Harish skips Centre’s pre-budget meeting

HYDERABAD: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao skipped the pre-budget meeting convened by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Friday, with State Finance Secretary Ronald Rose attending on his behalf.

Incidentally, this was the first time that Harish Rao did not attend a pre-budget meeting after being made the finance minister.

The Telangana government on Thursday decided to convene an Assembly session to discuss the economic sanctions imposed by the Central government, which resulted in a drop of revenue of Rs 40,000 crore to the state. Harish Rao skipped the meeting as a mark of protest against the Centre, sources said.

Ronald Rose informed the Union Finance Minister that Telangana proposed to take up a Metro rail line originating from BHEL and terminating at Lakdi-ka-pul covering a total distance of 26 km under phase-II and extension of the corridor-3 of phase-I from Nagole to LB Nagar covering a length of 5 km, involving a total cost of `8,453 crore. This is proposed to be implemented as a joint project of Government of India and the State government with external financial assistance.

The detailed project report has already been submitted to the Centre. “This proposal with suitable allocation may kindly be included in the Union Budget for the year 2023-24,” Ronald Rose said. The official also pointed out that a number of commitments made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 are still pending. These relate to establishment of Tribal University, establishment of integrated steel plant, rail coach factory and improving rail connectivity in the State.

“We request that these issues may be resolved at the earliest and that suitable provisions be made in the ensuing Union Budget,” Ronald Rose said.

