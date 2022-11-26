Home States Telangana

Karimnagar: 10-year-old hurt as teacher flings duster at him

Published: 26th November 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: There seems to be no end to the instances of corporal punishment in schools. A English schoolteacher threw a duster at a Class V student, causing a bleeding injury to his head. The cut was deep and wide and the boy had to be admitted to a hospital where doctors stitched his wound. The incident occurred at Sri Chaitanya School, Vavilalapalli branch here.

The crime that the 10-year-old student, Kandle Jayanth, committed was that he forgot to bring his notebook to school. His English teacher, Maheshwari, in a fit of rage, threw the duster at the student which hit him on his head. Instantly, blood began dripping from the gash.

The school management informed his parents that Jayanth fell down accidentally and hurt himself. For some time, the student was in a daze and could not speak coherently. Later, he told his parents what has happened.

Jayanth’s mother Kiranmai, who was livid, confronted the teacher Maheshwari. But the staff who came in defence of the English teacher, and physically pushed Kiranmai back. She lost her balance and fell down, and lost consciousness.

Later the mother and son were both shifted to a  private hospital. Enraged relatives partially damaged school furniture. ABVP students led by city secretary Sai Vishnu staged a protest at the school premises, demanding criminal action against the management. Later, they lodged a complaint with the police. When reports last reached, Jayanth’s mother was still unconscious. The boy’s father Chandan said that they would lodge a complaint with the police after his wife recovers.

When contacted, District Educational Officer (DEO) CHVS Janardhan Rao said that he has ordered a probe into the incident.The MEO (Mandal Education Officer) would conduct an inquiry and would submit a report to Rao. Based on the report, the DEO would consider action against the management.

