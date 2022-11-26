Manickam Tagore warns of libel case on Shashidhar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Furious with former NDMA vice-chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy’s recent parting shot that money had played a significant role in the appointment of TPCC president, AICC in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore on Friday warned that he would send a legal notice to the former MLA for defamation “and make him run around the courts in Madurai”.

In a series of tweets, Tagore questioned whether Shashidhar Reddy got the NDMA vice-president’s post on merit, or by offering money.

“Sanghi Shashidhar, as you have joined Sanghis now, you will have to face the real question.. It’s not in Congress culture to get packages...you can lick the feet of Shah & Santhosh but don’t throw dirt on the Congress which made you what you are,” Tagore tweeted.

He followed this by adding that Shashidhar Reddy had lost the Sanathnagar seat in 2009 and also in 2014, because of his arrogance.

Claiming that he was honest in his work and the Congress leadership knew this about him, Tagore said that he was fighting the ‘Sanghis’ (RSS) inside Parliament and outside, and that he was “not a bootlicker like Shashidhar Reddy”.

HYDERABAD: Furious with former NDMA vice-chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy’s recent parting shot that money had played a significant role in the appointment of TPCC president, AICC in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore on Friday warned that he would send a legal notice to the former MLA for defamation “and make him run around the courts in Madurai”. In a series of tweets, Tagore questioned whether Shashidhar Reddy got the NDMA vice-president’s post on merit, or by offering money. “Sanghi Shashidhar, as you have joined Sanghis now, you will have to face the real question.. It’s not in Congress culture to get packages...you can lick the feet of Shah & Santhosh but don’t throw dirt on the Congress which made you what you are,” Tagore tweeted. He followed this by adding that Shashidhar Reddy had lost the Sanathnagar seat in 2009 and also in 2014, because of his arrogance. Claiming that he was honest in his work and the Congress leadership knew this about him, Tagore said that he was fighting the ‘Sanghis’ (RSS) inside Parliament and outside, and that he was “not a bootlicker like Shashidhar Reddy”.