Poachgate: SIT finds Nandu’s wife, aide tough nuts to crack

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Questions posed by the SIT to Chitra Lekha, wife of Nanda Kumar alias Nandu, one of the accused in the alleged attempt to poach four TRS MLAs, and his associate Prathap Goud, for eight hours were met with stoic silence on Friday.

According to sources, both Chitra Lekha and Goud appeared before the SIT at the ICCC, Banjara Hills as summoned, but refused to answer questions. After going through his phone, the SIT again summoned Goud on Saturday, while Chitra Lekha was asked to depose once again on Monday.

Apart from Prathap Goud and Chitra Lekha, the SIT has also summoned YSR Congress rebel MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju to depose before it on November 29.

According to sources, the SIT issued the notices after receiving the report from the forensics lab that tested the video and audio clips recorded in the Moinabad farmhouse.

HYDERABAD: Questions posed by the SIT to Chitra Lekha, wife of Nanda Kumar alias Nandu, one of the accused in the alleged attempt to poach four TRS MLAs, and his associate Prathap Goud, for eight hours were met with stoic silence on Friday. According to sources, both Chitra Lekha and Goud appeared before the SIT at the ICCC, Banjara Hills as summoned, but refused to answer questions. After going through his phone, the SIT again summoned Goud on Saturday, while Chitra Lekha was asked to depose once again on Monday. Apart from Prathap Goud and Chitra Lekha, the SIT has also summoned YSR Congress rebel MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju to depose before it on November 29. According to sources, the SIT issued the notices after receiving the report from the forensics lab that tested the video and audio clips recorded in the Moinabad farmhouse.