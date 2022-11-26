Home States Telangana

Seven more ULBs bag awards in Swachh Survekshan 2022, takes Telangana's tally to 26

With this, the Telangana State has bagged a total of 26 awards (23 under SS-2022 and three under ISL).

Published: 26th November 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of GHMC workers participating in the Swachh Survekshan programme held at LB Stadium in Hyderabad| r satish babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s good show in Swachh Survekshan 2022 is continuing with seven more Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) bagging awards under the “Fast Moving City” category, taking the overall tally to 26.The ULBs are Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), Kagaznagar, Jangaon, Amangal, Gundla Pochampally, Kothakota and Wardhannapet.

After Maharashtra, Telangana now stands second in the country in terms of the total number of awards achieved in Swachh Survekshan 2022.

In continuation to the 16 awards under Swachh Survekshan-2022 and three awards under Indian Sanitation League (ISL) that were declared and felicitated under SS-2022 during the Azadi@75 Swachh Survekshan-22 event in New Delhi on October 1 by Ministry of Housing Urban Affairs (MoHUA), came the Fast Moving Cities awards in various categories on November 21, in which Telangana bagged seven awards.

With this, the Telangana State has bagged a total of 26 awards (23 under SS-2022 and three under ISL). “Happy to report that the Telangana Municipal Administration Department has won seven Swachh Survekshan awards. Taking our tally to 26, highest in the country for any state. My Compliments to Team @TSMAUDOnline, Spl CS @arvindkumar_ias and specially cdmatelangana Satyanaryana Garu,”  Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), K T Rama Rao tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swachh Survekshan Telangana Urban Local Bodies
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp