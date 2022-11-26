Seven more ULBs bag awards in Swachh Survekshan 2022, takes Telangana's tally to 26

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s good show in Swachh Survekshan 2022 is continuing with seven more Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) bagging awards under the “Fast Moving City” category, taking the overall tally to 26.The ULBs are Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), Kagaznagar, Jangaon, Amangal, Gundla Pochampally, Kothakota and Wardhannapet.

After Maharashtra, Telangana now stands second in the country in terms of the total number of awards achieved in Swachh Survekshan 2022.

In continuation to the 16 awards under Swachh Survekshan-2022 and three awards under Indian Sanitation League (ISL) that were declared and felicitated under SS-2022 during the Azadi@75 Swachh Survekshan-22 event in New Delhi on October 1 by Ministry of Housing Urban Affairs (MoHUA), came the Fast Moving Cities awards in various categories on November 21, in which Telangana bagged seven awards.

With this, the Telangana State has bagged a total of 26 awards (23 under SS-2022 and three under ISL). “Happy to report that the Telangana Municipal Administration Department has won seven Swachh Survekshan awards. Taking our tally to 26, highest in the country for any state. My Compliments to Team @TSMAUDOnline, Spl CS @arvindkumar_ias and specially cdmatelangana Satyanaryana Garu,” Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), K T Rama Rao tweeted.

