Telangana Congress set for massive overhaul

New working presidents, around 200 PCC secretaries likely after long-awaited reshuffle of party’s Telangana unit

Published: 26th November 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: About a year-and-a-half after appointing the TPCC president and working presidents, the All India Congress Committee is focusing on revamping the Telangana Congress organisation.TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore and AICC secretaries are working on the organisational reshuffle in Delhi for the last three days.

As per senior leaders of the party, several important positions would be filled with the coordination of CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and AICC secretary D Sridhar Babu.

According to sources, the high command may replace one or two working presidents with fresh faces.
The Telangana Congress has 10 senior vice-presidents and this number may be increased. Sources said that another 10 veteran leaders would be made senior vice-presidents.

The party is expected to focus on the general secretaries who play a crucial role in the organisation. According to sources, the State leadership proposed 30 to 35 general secretaries who will take care of the organisation in each Lok Sabha constituency.

The TPCC president is also working on filling up vacancies in the District Congress Committees. Leaders in about 70 per cent of the districts, including Hyderabad, have been waiting for these appointments for about a year now.

The all-important political affairs committee will also see a revamp, with 10 to 12 members working under an in-charge appointed by the AICC. The committee will take key decisions like raising political and public issues.

It is expected that the number of Pradesh Congress Committee secretaries is likely to be increased to around 180 to 200, or two posts per Assembly constituency.

According to sources, Telangana Congress in-charge Manickam Tagore and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy have almost finalised the list and are likely to submit it to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge for approval in the next two days. After the AICC president gives his nod, the list will be released, sources said.

LIST READY, TO BE SENT TO KHARGE
