‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ by ryots seeking guaranteed MSP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Various farmers’ associations and Communist leaders, marching under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, attempted to lay siege to the Raj Bhavan on Saturday demanding a legislation guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) and scrapping of all “anti-farmer” Bills as well as the Forest (Conservation) Rules, 2022.

The protest was in response to the nationwide call given by the farmers’ associations marking two years of farmers’ protests against the three farm laws introduced by the BJP-led Union government, that were repealed later. Police installed barricades on the Raj Bhavan road.

Telangana State Rythu Sangham activist Pasya Padma demanded that the government enforce the Farmers’ Loan Waiver Act liberating farmers, and scrap the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

HYDERABAD: Various farmers’ associations and Communist leaders, marching under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, attempted to lay siege to the Raj Bhavan on Saturday demanding a legislation guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) and scrapping of all “anti-farmer” Bills as well as the Forest (Conservation) Rules, 2022. The protest was in response to the nationwide call given by the farmers’ associations marking two years of farmers’ protests against the three farm laws introduced by the BJP-led Union government, that were repealed later. Police installed barricades on the Raj Bhavan road. Telangana State Rythu Sangham activist Pasya Padma demanded that the government enforce the Farmers’ Loan Waiver Act liberating farmers, and scrap the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022.