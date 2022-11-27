Home States Telangana

Governor must adhere to norms of Constitution: Ex-SC judge

Participants included HC Advocates’ Association V Raghunath, Advocate General BS Prasad and others.

Published: 27th November 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice BP Jeevan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge and former head of Law Commission, on Saturday, emphasised the need for those who hold high public offices such as governors to adhere to constitutional norms. “Otherwise they may confront difficult situations from state governments since the actual authority rests with the council of ministers, not the governors of the states and the President of the Union,” he said.

He was speaking as a special guest at the High Court’s Constitution Day festivities, which were arranged by the HC Lawyers’ organisation.

“The states may decide to pass legislation setting time limits in certain circumstances if a governor refuses to act on a state decision and send it to the President for approval without also communicating any decision on the matter,” Justice Jeevan Reddy opined.

He stated that things that ought to be done in good faith shouldn’t ever be delayed. When a state approves a measure and sends it to the governor for approval, the president must sign it. According to Justice Jeevan Reddy, if the governor is overseeing the state’s and its legislature’s decision, citizens cannot contest it in a court by adding the governor as a party.

If the governor continues to refuse even after the HC request, can a contempt action be brought against the governor? A President (or governor) is merely a figurehead whose relevance rises only sometimes, warned the senior constitutional expert, despite the fact that Article 361 of the Constitution states that Governors and Presidents cannot be prosecuted in court. The council of ministers, both at the national and state levels, wields the actual authority. Therefore, it is crucial to ensure that all parties involved are acting in good faith.

Justice Jeevan Reddy recollected a former President of India asking him for legal advice over whether he should dismiss a central cabinet minister from his position because the minister only held the position at the President’s pleasure. This was during his stint at the National Law Commission. “I gave a negative response, because our type of administration is a cabinet or prime ministerial one,” Justice Jeevan Reddy said.

According to him, all constitutional authorities should share this view in order to guarantee that governance operates along democratic lines and complies with sound constitutional principles. Participants included HC Advocates’ Association V Raghunath, Advocate General BS Prasad and others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp