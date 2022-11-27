KCR holds review meeting on Nizamabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday conducted a review meeting with Nizamabad district MLAs including R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha at Pragathi Bhavan.

According to sources, the Chief Minister inquired about the development activities in Nizamabad after he had sanctioned Rs 100 crore to the civic body. Rao is said to have called a meeting on Sunday with the Collector, Municipal Commissioner, MLAs and the MLC to review the development activities in the municipal corporation as well as district programmes.

Sources said that KCR is focusing on district development programmes and is likely to review constituency-wise welfare activities at the Sunday meeting. The officials are getting ready to attend the meeting with details about the ongoing development works.

