Resume duties: PCCF to staff amid protests against working in Gothi Koya tribal areas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Assuring that the government was committed to the safety of the forest department officials, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) RM Dobriyal urged them to resume their duties. Since the killing of an FRO in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, the officials have not been joining their duties in protest.

During a conference held with the state-level forest employees on Saturday, Dobriyal said the Director General of Police had given clear instructions to the police officers to provide security to the forest department officials.

He stated that the proposal to issue firearms to forest department personnel and the establishment of forest stations with at least 18 personnel would be submitted to the government. He said strict action would be taken against the forest encroachers.

He added that the government was focussing on resolving the problem of deforestation caused by the Gothi Koya tribals.

