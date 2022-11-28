Idea of India is inclusiveness: Yechury

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BJP of creating enemies within the country merely to promote its version of nationalism, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday said that when majoritarianism is portrayed as nationalism, minorities become the targets. Yechury was delivering a talk on ‘The Idea of India’ organised by ‘Techies For a Better India’ at the Sundarayya Vignana Kendram here.

He said that for the RSS and BJP, the idea of India is converting the country into a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ exclusive of religions that are not native to India. “I married a lady who was born to an Islamic Sufi and Mysurian Rajput. Being an atheist myself, what would my son be? Is he a Muslim, Hindu, or Dalit? The only identity I have is Indian, and that is the idea of India which is inclusive,” Yechury said, adding that this inclusiveness was what the RSS and BJP were against.

“Every Indian should have equal access to the country’s resources, technology, and government,” he said. Referring to the idea of India during Independence, Yechury said that the idea was that India should be a secular democratic republic, but Hindutva forces wanted it to be Hindu Rashtra based on the religious affiliations of people. “To form a Hindu Rashtra, what is required is the destruction of a democratic republic and basic features of the Constitution, which is being executed by the BJP-led government,” Yechury said.

Alleging that the Constitutional offices were not functioning independently under the BJP government, he said that Parliament has now been reduced to merely a talking shop where the BJP enjoys “tyranny of the majority”. Yechury added that governors of States that are not ruled by the BJP are virtually interfering in governance, thus dissecting federalism. “Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is also talking about this,” he said.

“Changes are now coming in the judiciary. But in the Badri masjid case, the court delivered a verdict but did not deliver justice. The way courts are functioning allows such brazen violation of the Constitution,” Yechury said.

Taking a jibe at the functioning of Central investigation agencies, the veteran communist leader said, “Earlier, mothers would scare their children by saying demons would come, but the situation now is like ED, CBI, I-T are coming. It is only because the BJP controls them. Unless you separate these agencies from the government, you cannot save this idea of India.” The senior communist leader’s talk was followed by an electrifying performance by the Chowrasta Band led by Yashwanth Nag.

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BJP of creating enemies within the country merely to promote its version of nationalism, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday said that when majoritarianism is portrayed as nationalism, minorities become the targets. Yechury was delivering a talk on ‘The Idea of India’ organised by ‘Techies For a Better India’ at the Sundarayya Vignana Kendram here. He said that for the RSS and BJP, the idea of India is converting the country into a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ exclusive of religions that are not native to India. “I married a lady who was born to an Islamic Sufi and Mysurian Rajput. Being an atheist myself, what would my son be? Is he a Muslim, Hindu, or Dalit? The only identity I have is Indian, and that is the idea of India which is inclusive,” Yechury said, adding that this inclusiveness was what the RSS and BJP were against. “Every Indian should have equal access to the country’s resources, technology, and government,” he said. Referring to the idea of India during Independence, Yechury said that the idea was that India should be a secular democratic republic, but Hindutva forces wanted it to be Hindu Rashtra based on the religious affiliations of people. “To form a Hindu Rashtra, what is required is the destruction of a democratic republic and basic features of the Constitution, which is being executed by the BJP-led government,” Yechury said. Alleging that the Constitutional offices were not functioning independently under the BJP government, he said that Parliament has now been reduced to merely a talking shop where the BJP enjoys “tyranny of the majority”. Yechury added that governors of States that are not ruled by the BJP are virtually interfering in governance, thus dissecting federalism. “Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is also talking about this,” he said. “Changes are now coming in the judiciary. But in the Badri masjid case, the court delivered a verdict but did not deliver justice. The way courts are functioning allows such brazen violation of the Constitution,” Yechury said. Taking a jibe at the functioning of Central investigation agencies, the veteran communist leader said, “Earlier, mothers would scare their children by saying demons would come, but the situation now is like ED, CBI, I-T are coming. It is only because the BJP controls them. Unless you separate these agencies from the government, you cannot save this idea of India.” The senior communist leader’s talk was followed by an electrifying performance by the Chowrasta Band led by Yashwanth Nag.