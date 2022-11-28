Modi impressed by Sircilla weaver’s G20 logo gift

Home States Telangana

The prime minister then went on to read the letters he has received from some people on India’s G20 presidency.

Published: 28th November 2022

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a session at the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address on Sunday by praising the skill of a handloom weaver in Sircilla, who presented the former a cloth weaved with the logo of India’s G20 presidency, along with a hand-written letter.

“Veldi Hariprasad Garu, a weaver brother from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana, has sent me a self-woven G20 logo. I was amazed to see this precious gift. Hariprasad Ji has such mastery over his skills that attract everyone towards him. Along with his self-woven G20 logo, Hariprasad Ji has sent me a letter. He says that hosting G20 Summit next year is a matter of immense pride for India. To celebrate this achievement, he has made this logo with his own hands. He inherited this talent from his father and today he is passionately practising it,” the prime minister said.

Modi went on to explain that he had launched the G20 logo and the website of India’s presidency for the summit, and that the logo was selected through a public contest. Expressing his awe over the way people like Hariprasad living in a district in Telangana were able to connect themselves with G20 Summit, he said that many people like him from across the country have written to him saying that they were very proud about the country hosting the G20 Summit next year.

The prime minister then went on to read the letters he has received from some people on India’s G20 presidency. It may be recalled that Hariprasad hit the headlines recently when the Sircilla Siri Pattu saree woven by him hit the international market. It was launched in New Zealand a few months back. He was elated when he learnt that none other than Indian PM himself praised his skills during the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday.

“It is a moment of pride not only for me but for all Sircilla weavers,” gushed Hariprasad. Speaking to the media after he was felicitated by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar at the latter’s residence in Karimnagar, Hariprasad said that he would be more than willing to pass on his skill to other weavers. 

KTR suggests best return gift for weavers 

Responding to Modi’s praise for handloom weaver Hariprasad, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao came up with his own wish list. In a tweet on Sunday, Rao said: “The best return gift to my weaver brothers & sisters in Siricilla will be to sanction a Mega Powerloom cluster in Union Budget, 2023 and making GST Zero on Handloom products. Hope you will oblige.” 

