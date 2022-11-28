Telangana leaders shift focus from Lok Sabha to Assembly polls

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With election fever gradually setting in, several MPs and others who had contested for the Lok Sabha have turned their attention to the State Assembly in the coming polls. This list includes the state unit presidents of the two national parties.

While Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy is focusing on Kodangal Assembly constituency which he represented earlier, Bandi Sanjay is likely to try once again to get elected from the Karimnagar Assembly seat. BJP sources say that he also plans to contest from a constituency in Greater Hyderabad limits.

Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy too is likely to contest from Huzurnagar which he represented earlier; he has been touring the Assembly constituency regularly and conducting meetings with local Congress cadre. Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy too is keen to contest from the Nalgonda Assembly seat which he represented earlier.

Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy too is keen on the Amberpet Assembly seat; however, the party high command will take the final decision.Nizamabad MP D Arvind has already announced that he wants to contest for the Armor Assembly seat and has been touring the constituency regularly. Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao too has made it clear that he is keen to contest from Boath, a seat he had won earlier.

Likewise, former MPs of Nizamabad and Adilabad too plan to contest the Assembly elections. Ramesh Rathod, who contested for the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat is eyeing the Khanapur Assembly constituency while Nizamabad former MP Madhu Yashi Goud is discussing with his close associates his chances of winning LB Nagar or Bhuvanagiri Assembly seats.

In Mahabubnagar, former MLAs DK Aruna and Vamshi Chand Reddy are keen to contest from Gadwal and Kalwakurthy Assembly constituencies respectively; they had represented these seats earlier.Former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is trying hard to get the Kothagudem Assembly ticket; he has already requested party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao to give him a chance in 2023.

Zaheerabad former MP Suresh Shetkar wants to contest for the Narayankhed Assembly seat while Madhan Mohan Rao, who contested for the Lok Sabha in 2019, is undecided between Yellareddy and Banswada Assembly seats.

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy wants the TRS to give him the ticket for Dubbaka Assembly seat which was won by the BJP in the bypoll. Former minister Chandrasekhar, who contested for the Peddapalli Lok Sabha seat before joining the BJP, is now keen to contest for the Vikarabad Assembly seat on a saffron party ticket.

Former Mahabubabad MP Balaram Naik has turned his attention to the Mahabubabad Assembly seat which incidentally is also the preferred choice of sitting MP Maloth Kavitha.Firoz Khan, who contested for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, is keen on contesting for the Nampally Assembly constituency once again.

Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha member Pothuganti Ramulu has pitched his hat into the ring for the Achampet Assembly seat which is presently represented by Guvvala Balaraju of the TRS. Likewise, former MP Anjan Kumar is keen on the Musheerabad Assembly seat while former MLC N Ramchander Rao is eyeing the Malkajgiri Assembly segment.

Former MP AP Jithender Reddy wants to contest for the Mahabubnagar Assembly seat while former Chevella MP Konda Vishveshwar Reddy has made it clear that he wants to contest for the Tandur Assembly constituency.

The ‘local’ touch

Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy is focusing on Kodangal Assembly segment that he represented earlier while Bandi Sanjay is likely to try once again to get elected from Karimnagar Assembly seat

HYDERABAD: With election fever gradually setting in, several MPs and others who had contested for the Lok Sabha have turned their attention to the State Assembly in the coming polls. This list includes the state unit presidents of the two national parties. While Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy is focusing on Kodangal Assembly constituency which he represented earlier, Bandi Sanjay is likely to try once again to get elected from the Karimnagar Assembly seat. BJP sources say that he also plans to contest from a constituency in Greater Hyderabad limits. Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy too is likely to contest from Huzurnagar which he represented earlier; he has been touring the Assembly constituency regularly and conducting meetings with local Congress cadre. Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy too is keen to contest from the Nalgonda Assembly seat which he represented earlier. Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy too is keen on the Amberpet Assembly seat; however, the party high command will take the final decision.Nizamabad MP D Arvind has already announced that he wants to contest for the Armor Assembly seat and has been touring the constituency regularly. Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao too has made it clear that he is keen to contest from Boath, a seat he had won earlier. Likewise, former MPs of Nizamabad and Adilabad too plan to contest the Assembly elections. Ramesh Rathod, who contested for the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat is eyeing the Khanapur Assembly constituency while Nizamabad former MP Madhu Yashi Goud is discussing with his close associates his chances of winning LB Nagar or Bhuvanagiri Assembly seats. In Mahabubnagar, former MLAs DK Aruna and Vamshi Chand Reddy are keen to contest from Gadwal and Kalwakurthy Assembly constituencies respectively; they had represented these seats earlier.Former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is trying hard to get the Kothagudem Assembly ticket; he has already requested party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao to give him a chance in 2023. Zaheerabad former MP Suresh Shetkar wants to contest for the Narayankhed Assembly seat while Madhan Mohan Rao, who contested for the Lok Sabha in 2019, is undecided between Yellareddy and Banswada Assembly seats. Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy wants the TRS to give him the ticket for Dubbaka Assembly seat which was won by the BJP in the bypoll. Former minister Chandrasekhar, who contested for the Peddapalli Lok Sabha seat before joining the BJP, is now keen to contest for the Vikarabad Assembly seat on a saffron party ticket. Former Mahabubabad MP Balaram Naik has turned his attention to the Mahabubabad Assembly seat which incidentally is also the preferred choice of sitting MP Maloth Kavitha.Firoz Khan, who contested for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, is keen on contesting for the Nampally Assembly constituency once again. Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha member Pothuganti Ramulu has pitched his hat into the ring for the Achampet Assembly seat which is presently represented by Guvvala Balaraju of the TRS. Likewise, former MP Anjan Kumar is keen on the Musheerabad Assembly seat while former MLC N Ramchander Rao is eyeing the Malkajgiri Assembly segment. Former MP AP Jithender Reddy wants to contest for the Mahabubnagar Assembly seat while former Chevella MP Konda Vishveshwar Reddy has made it clear that he wants to contest for the Tandur Assembly constituency. The ‘local’ touch Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy is focusing on Kodangal Assembly segment that he represented earlier while Bandi Sanjay is likely to try once again to get elected from Karimnagar Assembly seat