Home States Telangana

Centre to recover over Rs 150 cr dues from to TS over NREGS works

Ministry sources said that the Centre has exercised its right as is granted under Section 27 of the Act.

Published: 29th November 2022 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

Ministry sources said that the Centre government has exercised its right as granted under Section 27 of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005.

Ministry sources said that the Centre government has exercised its right as granted under Section 27 of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005. (Photo | PTI)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rubbing salt into the wounds of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)-led State government, the Union government has proposed to recover Rs 151.91 crore and also initiate legal/disciplinary action on the defaulting officials in the implementation of works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) across the State.

The recovery of the money, perhaps for the first time, was proposed after a Central team toured the State from June 9 to 12. They found that the MGNREGS funds were being used for non-permissible works such as the construction of fish drying platforms and staggered trenches in forest areas.

In a letter addressed to the State government dated November 12, Secretary of the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD), Nagendra Nath Sinha, said: “As you are aware, a high-level Central team visited Telangana to review the implementation of MGNREGS (works) in June 2022. An ATR (action taken report) was sought from the State government as per the visit report. Its ATR was followed with observations, to which a revised ATR was submitted by the State government. This has been examined by the Ministry. Our detailed observations on the revised ATR are attached. The Central team has proposed a recovery of about Rs 151.91 crore and (take) legal/disciplinary action (against) the defaulting officials and others.”

“I am constrained to observe that even after two rounds of response(s) of the State government on the report, the perspective of the State government has been fully understood and factored into our final stand on the matter, which now needs to be scrupulously given effect to. I am to further observe that if the recovery and other related action, as recommended by us, are not made within 15 days from this communication, the Central government may initiate action as per Section 27 of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005.”

Ministry sources said that the Centre has exercised its right as granted under Section 27 of the Act. According to the Act, the Central government may give such directions, as it may consider necessary to the State government, for the effective implementation of the provisions of this Act.

It also allows the Central government, on receipt of any complaint regarding the issue or improper utilisation of funds granted under this Act, to take up investigation and order stoppage of the release of funds under the scheme and institute appropriate remedial measures for its proper implementation within a reasonable period of time.  However, despite several attempts, The New Indian Express couldn’t reach State Panchayat department officials for comments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Rashtra Samithi MGNREGS
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp