Devotees angry as forest dept closes entry to temple in Suryapet district

NALGONDA: The Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple located atop a hillock in the forest department land at Ramapuram village in Nadigudem Mandal of Suryapet district has become a bone of contention between people in the area and the forest officials as the latter refuses to allow the former to visit the temple.

The State government acquired 250 acres of forest land for the construction of the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant at Veerlapalem village of Damaracharla Mandal in Nalgonda district and, as compensation, allotted the same extent of land to the forest department in Survey No 190 on the outskirts of Ramapuram.

The forest department has built a fencing around the land and erected a huge gate. As a result, clashes and regular arguments are taking place on a regular basis as the forest officials do not permit the villagers to go to the temple atop the hillock.

People from many villages come to visit the temple every day in their vehicles and autos. A priest has also been appointed to perform puja at the temple.

The forest department has built a water pool and raised plants on the land allotted to it. Since the gate is closed to outsiders, there have been instances of arguments between devotees and forest officials. In one such instance recently, some villagers and members of Hindu organisations staged a dharna in front of the gate.

Though the authorities gave them permission to visit the temple, they were asked to go on foot. This is another point of friction between the forest officials and devotees as the temple is almost two km away from the gate and children and aged people find it an arduous task to reach the temple. The authorities are firm on not allowing people to reach the temple in vehicles.

Parvathaboina Malleswar Rao of Ramapuram told The New Indian Express that although people from surrounding villages come for darshan of the deity, they are unable to walk two km as vehicles are not allowed. The forest officials argue that animals in the area would be disturbed if vehicles are allowed. Another villager, Alugubelli Karunakar Reddy, said that the number of devotees visiting the temple is increasing day by day and demanded that the government lay a road to the temple.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, temple priest Kishore Varanasi claimed that the Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple was built 400 years ago. He said that every year Swami’s kalyanam is held on Phalguna Poornima and about 5,000 devotees participate in it.

Kodad MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav who visited the temple was urged to take the issue to the notice of the government. When contacted, forest officials said that there were some animals like jackals and wolves in the area and that if vehicles are allowed, they would be disturbed.

