FEMA violations: ED grills Telangana Minister Gangula’s brother

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, who are investigating the alleged tax evasion and violation of FEMA by granite companies, reportedly interrogated BC Welfare and Food & Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar’s brother and Swetha Granites Director Gangula Venkanna on Monday.

During the interrogation, the ED officials recorded Venkanna’s statement on FEMA violation and the company’s failure to pay the penalty imposed by erstwhile AP government.

A fortnight ago, the ED sleuths, along with Income Tax (I-T) department officials, conducted searches at offices and residences of directors and other key representatives of seven granite companies in Karimnagar. During their searches, the ED officials seized Rs 1.08 crore cash and collected voluminous granite dispatch data for over 10 years. They also reportedly found some hawala transactions between these granite firms and companies based in China and Hong Kong.

Besides Gangula Venkanna, directors of a few other companies, who were served notices, have already appeared before the agency. Sources said directors of other granite companies are likely to be appear before the ED in the next three days.

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, who are investigating the alleged tax evasion and violation of FEMA by granite companies, reportedly interrogated BC Welfare and Food & Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar’s brother and Swetha Granites Director Gangula Venkanna on Monday. During the interrogation, the ED officials recorded Venkanna’s statement on FEMA violation and the company’s failure to pay the penalty imposed by erstwhile AP government. A fortnight ago, the ED sleuths, along with Income Tax (I-T) department officials, conducted searches at offices and residences of directors and other key representatives of seven granite companies in Karimnagar. During their searches, the ED officials seized Rs 1.08 crore cash and collected voluminous granite dispatch data for over 10 years. They also reportedly found some hawala transactions between these granite firms and companies based in China and Hong Kong. Besides Gangula Venkanna, directors of a few other companies, who were served notices, have already appeared before the agency. Sources said directors of other granite companies are likely to be appear before the ED in the next three days.