Home States Telangana

FEMA violations: ED grills Telangana Minister Gangula’s brother

Besides Gangula Venkanna, directors of a few other companies, who were served notices, have already appeared before the agency. 

Published: 29th November 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana minister and TRS leader Gangula Kamalakar. (File photo | EPS)

Telangana minister and TRS leader Gangula Kamalakar. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, who are investigating the alleged tax evasion and violation of FEMA by granite companies, reportedly interrogated BC Welfare and Food & Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar’s brother and Swetha Granites Director Gangula Venkanna on Monday.

During the interrogation, the ED officials recorded Venkanna’s statement on FEMA violation and the company’s failure to pay the penalty imposed by erstwhile AP government.

A fortnight ago, the ED sleuths, along with Income Tax (I-T) department officials, conducted searches at offices and residences of directors and other key representatives of seven granite companies in Karimnagar.  During their searches, the ED officials seized Rs 1.08 crore cash and collected voluminous granite dispatch data for over 10 years. They also reportedly found some hawala transactions between these granite firms and companies based in China and Hong Kong.

Besides Gangula Venkanna, directors of a few other companies, who were served notices, have already appeared before the agency.  Sources said directors of other granite companies are likely to be appear before the ED in the next three days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FEMA violations Gangula Venkanna granite companies
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp