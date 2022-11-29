Home States Telangana

I-T officials grill Telangana Minister Malla Reddy’s son, son-in-law

Rajasekhar Reddy’s father Laxma Reddy stated that officials inquired about his role in the colleges and institutions.

Published: 29th November 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy

Telangana Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy’s son, son-in-law and others were grilled by the Income Tax (I-T) department officials on the source of cash and other articles of evidence seized from their residences and offices, at Basheerbagh on Monday.

The I-T department officials summoned 14 persons, including Minister Malla Reddy, to appear before them. As per the notices, the minister’s son Bhadra Reddy, brother Gopal Reddy, son-in-law Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, relatives Marri Laxma Reddy, Narsimha Reddy, Trishul Reddy, Ramaswamy, Shiva Kumar, Madhavi and three accountants appeared before the I-T officials.

Later speaking to the media, Rajasekhar Reddy said that the I-T officials questioned him about medical and engineering college seat allotments, money and records of assets which they found at his residence during the time of searches.

He also said they were ready to appear before the officials again if required.
Sources said that the officials sought clarifications on the source of money seized from them and as to why they had kept crores of rupees in cash at home without proper documents. The officials also asked them about the bank transactions between the educational institutions and several employees of those institutions, the sources added.

Rajasekhar Reddy’s father Laxma Reddy stated that officials inquired about his role in the colleges and institutions. He said that he had clarified to the officials that he had nothing to do with the finances of the MLR Institute of Technology (MLRIT) as he was only taking care of students’ sports and fitness.
Meanwhile, Narsimha Reddy and Trishul Reddy said that the officials have not probed them about any financial matters. “But we have been asked to appear before the I-T officials again on Wednesday,” they added.

Sources also said that the I-T officials grilled the accountants about the financial transactions that took place in the last four years. The I-T officials suspect that the money from educational institutions is being diverted to real estate and other business establishments.

The I-T department is also probing as to how many students joined the institute under the management and convenor’s quotas. The officials also tried to find out how much money was paid as donations for management quota seats which is suspected to be the unaccounted cash they had seized.The officials also questioned minister’s son Bhadra Reddy and son-in-law Rajasekhar Reddy regarding the source of seized money from their residences and also about transactions of Malla Reddy Educational Trust.

Auditor summoned

The I-T department officials also issued notices to 10 others who are employees of Mallareddy Educational Institutions. Meanwhile, Malla Reddy’s auditor is due to appear before the I-T officials on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malla Reddy Labour Minister I-T officials
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp