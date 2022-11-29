Home States Telangana

Revanth’s public criticism irks party colleagues

He said that none of the party leaders, not just seniors, are being consulted for any of the party decisions.

A Revanth Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy found himself in a sticky situation on Monday after making insinuating statements against his dissidents during an interview with a vernacular newspaper. While Revanth was perhaps attempting to clear the air on his style of working, it seems to have landed him in more trouble.

A section of party leaders openly criticised Revanth and questioned his intent. Speaking to the media, TPCC working president and Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy categorically stated that collective decisions were not being taken. He also pointed out that the “mandatory” weekly executive meetings are not being conducted.

He said that none of the party leaders, not just seniors, are being consulted for any of the party decisions.  “As a wrong message is sent to the party cadre, I wanted to make it clear to the party karyakartas that collective decisions are not being taken. We never had the intention of troubling Revanth but things were far better when Uttam was TPCC chief,” he said.

Falsifying Revanth’s allegations of embezzlement of funds against Marri Shashidhar Reddy, he said: “As per my sources, the allegations levelled against him are completely false. Since Revanth is blaming the seniors, doesn’t it mean that he has failed as PCC (chief)?” Several other leaders like ex-TPCC general secretary Bakka Judson took strong exception to Revanth’s statements.

