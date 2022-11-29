Slain FRO’s family gets Rs 50 lakh as ex gratia in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Within six days after the gruesome murder of Forest Range Officer (FRO) Ch Srinivasa Rao, his family was handed over a cheque for Rs 50 lakh towards ex gratia by Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) Bhima Naik at Erlapudi village of Raghunadhapalem Mandal of Khammam district on Monday.

DFO Siddharth Vikram Singh and Khammam Mayor Neeraja accompanied the CCF. Assuring every possible support to the family, they said that all the benefits announced by the government such as the provision of a job to one of the members of the family, allotment of a house site and aid for his children’s education would be made available to them.

Telangana Forest Range Officers Association and Association of Telangana Junior Forest Officers requested the authorities that the assurances announced by the government should be fulfilled as soon as possible so that the family would get some relief. They also urged the government to allot a house plot to the family in Khammam district and appoint Srinivasa Rao’s wife as deputy tahsildar.

