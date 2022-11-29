Home States Telangana

Soon, space travel will cost same as air tickets, says Skyroot co-founder

Speaking about Skyroot’s plans, Pawan said they were working on Vikrant 1 which would be a bigger one that would put satellites into orbit. 

Published: 29th November 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Vikram-S

India's first private rocket Vikram-S built by Skyroot Aerospace lifts off from a launch pad in Sriharikota. (Screengrab)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The day when Indian tourists can explore space at the same cost as air travel, is not too far off, said Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder, of Skyroot Aerospace. Delivering a talk on ‘The Mettle and the Mantle — Indian Business Growth Trajectories’, organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Pawan said that space technology is exciting. Only 10 per cent of the universe is covered by mobile technology.

“We would like to focus on building smaller satellites weighing less than 500 kg. Around 100 to 150 satellites are launched every year all over the world and well over 1,000 are launched every year. In the next 10 years, this number is likely to go up to 40,000. So we will focus on how we can launch small satellites in a cost-effective manner,” he said.

Pawan Kumar Chandana

Speaking about Skyroot’s plans, Pawan said they were working on Vikrant 1 which would be a bigger one that would put satellites into orbit.  “Earth is overpopulated. Now outer space is being explored for human habitation. Internet through satellite will become as common as the internet we are using in the next five years,” Pawan informed.

Speakers at the event voiced happiness over the fact that two promising space technology startups from Telangana - Dhruva Space and Skyroot Aerospace located in Hyderabad and Sriharikota, were turning Hyderabad into a rocket-building aerospace hub.

Pavan Guntupalli, co-founder of Rapido--India’s first and fastest-growing bike taxi app with a whopping 25 million+ app downloads shared the company’s journey. He said that most people were sceptical that women would not use Rapido. However, this notion was proven wrong since 22 to 40 per cent of its users were women.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Skyroot Aerospace space technology air travel
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp