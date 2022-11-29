Telangana CM KCR inspects Yadadri plant in Damaracherla, sets 2023 deadline for two units

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two units of the 4,000 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Plant (YTPP) will be completed by December 2023 and another two units will be completed by June 2024, officials informed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday. He along with Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy inspected the ongoing YTPP works in Damaracherla.

Managing Director (MD) of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TS Genco) and MD and chairman of Transco, D Prabhakar Rao, told the CM that though the foundation stone of the project was laid in June 2015, works were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that two units of 800 MW each would be completed by December 2023 and two more units of 800 MW each by June 2024. The chief minister, after inspecting the plant phase-1 and unit-2 boiler works, expressed satisfaction with the progress. Rao directed the officials to keep coal reserves for 30 days, which is required for the functioning of the plant. YTPP should be connected to all the areas of the State, including Hyderabad, Rao told officials.

KCR tells officials to resolve issues of ryots who gave lands

He also instructed the authorities to construct a township for around 10,000 employees of the plant.

Stating that the State government would take up the construction of a solar power plant in the same area, which could cause the number of people living there to rise, Rao instructed the officials to allot 100 acres of land for the staff quarters. Another 50 acres would be allotted for a sports complex, supermarket, hospital, school, he added.

A seven-km-long cement-concrete road would be constructed from Damaracherla highway to the power plant located in Veerlapalem. A Road over bridge (ROB) would be constructed at the railway crossing as well. Rao also directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials to resolve the problems of farmers, who gave lands for the power plant and Nagarjuna Sagar project.

Meanwhile, Nalgonda district Congress chief, Kethawat Shankar Naik, and other party workers staged a protest near the YTPP seeking compensation and employment opportunities for farmers who had given up their land for the project and other locals. Police detained Naik along with other Congress workers.

CM waives off CST

In a move that will benefit rice millers, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday waived off the Central Sales Tax (CST) imposed on the rice millers, which is related to the rice exports to other States between April 2015 to June 2017.

HYDERABAD: Two units of the 4,000 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Plant (YTPP) will be completed by December 2023 and another two units will be completed by June 2024, officials informed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday. He along with Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy inspected the ongoing YTPP works in Damaracherla. Managing Director (MD) of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TS Genco) and MD and chairman of Transco, D Prabhakar Rao, told the CM that though the foundation stone of the project was laid in June 2015, works were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that two units of 800 MW each would be completed by December 2023 and two more units of 800 MW each by June 2024. The chief minister, after inspecting the plant phase-1 and unit-2 boiler works, expressed satisfaction with the progress. Rao directed the officials to keep coal reserves for 30 days, which is required for the functioning of the plant. YTPP should be connected to all the areas of the State, including Hyderabad, Rao told officials. KCR tells officials to resolve issues of ryots who gave lands He also instructed the authorities to construct a township for around 10,000 employees of the plant. Stating that the State government would take up the construction of a solar power plant in the same area, which could cause the number of people living there to rise, Rao instructed the officials to allot 100 acres of land for the staff quarters. Another 50 acres would be allotted for a sports complex, supermarket, hospital, school, he added. A seven-km-long cement-concrete road would be constructed from Damaracherla highway to the power plant located in Veerlapalem. A Road over bridge (ROB) would be constructed at the railway crossing as well. Rao also directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials to resolve the problems of farmers, who gave lands for the power plant and Nagarjuna Sagar project. Meanwhile, Nalgonda district Congress chief, Kethawat Shankar Naik, and other party workers staged a protest near the YTPP seeking compensation and employment opportunities for farmers who had given up their land for the project and other locals. Police detained Naik along with other Congress workers. CM waives off CST In a move that will benefit rice millers, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday waived off the Central Sales Tax (CST) imposed on the rice millers, which is related to the rice exports to other States between April 2015 to June 2017.