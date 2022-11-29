Telangana MLAs poaching case: Banjara Hills cops take Nanda Kumar into custody

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nanda Kumar, one of the accused in the MLAs poaching case, was taken into a two-day custody by Banjara Hills police on Monday. They are likely to interrogate him about five cheating cases filed against him for two days.

Police are also likely to take Ramachandra Bharati, another accused in the poaching case, into custody to question him about a fake passport, Aadhaar and PAN cards that were in his possession.

According to sources, during his two-day custody, Banjara Hills police will question Nanda Kumar about cheating cases filed against him. The complainants accused him of taking huge amounts of money from five different individuals with the promise of providing space to set up a gadget store, cafe and ice cream parlour from five different individuals.

The land parcel where the Deccan Kitchen was constructed belongs to the Daggubati family, which he took for lease and established the restaurant. He later put up a portion of the same land for rent.

After grilling him for five hours in the presence of his advocate on Monday, police sent him to Chanchalguda Jail in the evening. They will again interrogate him on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, police sources said that Nanda Kumar has denied all cheating charges pressed against him. They also revealed that said that police are also preparing ground to seek police custody of another accused in the MLAs poaching case, Rama Chandra Bharathi.

