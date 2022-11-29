Home States Telangana

Telangana MLAs poaching case: Banjara Hills cops take Nanda Kumar into custody

The land parcel where the Deccan Kitchen was constructed belongs to the Daggubati family, which he took for lease and established the restaurant.

Published: 29th November 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

The three ‘MLA poaching case’ accused . (Photo | Special arrangement)

The three ‘MLA poaching case’ accused . (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nanda Kumar, one of the accused in the MLAs poaching case, was taken into a two-day custody by Banjara Hills police on Monday. They are likely to interrogate him about five cheating cases filed against him for two days.

Police are also likely to take Ramachandra Bharati, another accused in the poaching case, into custody to question him about a fake passport, Aadhaar and PAN cards that were in his possession.

According to sources, during his two-day custody, Banjara Hills police will question Nanda Kumar about cheating cases filed against him. The complainants accused him of taking huge amounts of money from five different individuals with the promise of providing space to set up a gadget store, cafe and ice cream parlour from five different individuals.

The land parcel where the Deccan Kitchen was constructed belongs to the Daggubati family, which he took for lease and established the restaurant. He later put up a portion of the same land for rent.

After grilling him for five hours in the presence of his advocate on Monday, police sent him to Chanchalguda Jail in the evening. They will again interrogate him on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, police sources said that Nanda Kumar has denied all cheating charges pressed against him. They  also revealed that said that police are also preparing ground to seek police custody of another accused in the MLAs poaching case, Rama Chandra Bharathi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MLAs poaching Nanda Kumar
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp