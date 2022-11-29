Home States Telangana

Telangana: Ryots threaten suicide, seek action on officials for ‘faulty’ list on podu cultivation

Farmers alleged that local officials forwarded a faulty report to the higher authorities and demanded that action be taken against those responsible.

Published: 29th November 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers speak to mediapersons in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Monday ​

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Demanding that the authorities carry out the survey of 100 acres of land for podu cultivation, several farmers staged a protest threatening to kill themselves in Asupaka village under Aswaraopet mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Monday. Sources said many farmers were cheated of their right to cultivate in podu lands due to the local panchayat officials who sent a list containing names of non-locals for pattedar passbooks.

Eyewitnesses said farmers carrying bottles of pesticide climbed the local water tank and raised slogans asking for the government to address their demands. Sources said about 120 podu cultivators applied for pattedar passbooks but only 20 of them received the right to cultivate. The farmers alleged that the local panchayat secretary, in his report to higher authorities, forwarded the names of non-locals for passbooks.

Farmers alleged that local officials forwarded a faulty report to the higher authorities and demanded that action be taken against those responsible. However, the police reached the spot and assured them that their demands would be met. Podu cultivators got down from the tank and called off the protest.

