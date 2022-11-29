Two Telangana students drown in Missouri lake

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Two students from Telangana who were doing MS at St Louis University in Missouri in the United States met with a watery grave in the lake of the Ozarks on Saturday. They were identified as Kunta Uthej, 24, from Nakkalagutta in Hanamkonda and Kelligari Shiva, 25 from Tandur in Vikarabad district. Their parents got to know about their deaths on Sunday night. The mishap occurred when they went for a swim.

According to the Missouri police report, the mishap took place at 2.40 pm on Saturday. As per the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Uthej and Shiva died while they were swimming.

First, it was Uthej who got into the waters and immediately he was drawn deep into the water. Shiva, who was watching him, dived into the water to save him but he too was drawn into the water. According to sources, both of them did not know how to swim. On learning about the incident, rescue teams went into action and fished out their bodies.

After knowing their son’s death, Uthej’s parents Janardhan and Jhansi Lakshmi went into shock. They are now in deep depression. Uthej’s father said: “He went to the US three months ago to do his MS. We do not know what to do now. We request the Telangana government to help us.”

