Harish to inaugurate 429 2BHK houses in S’reddy

Published: 30th November 2022 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

2BHK houses ready for occupation at Fasalvadi village in Sangareddy district.

2BHK houses ready for occupation at Fasalvadi village in Sangareddy district. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao will officially inaugurate 429 double-bedroom houses built at an estimated cost of Rs 24.61 crore on the outskirts of Fasalvadi village near Sangareddy town on Wednesday.

During the ceremony, the minister will be handing over the 2BHKs to beneficiaries from Sangareddy town and the surrounding villages of Kandi Mandal. 

“Construction of 265 G+3 houses and 64 G+2 houses, which was started in 2018, has been completed and the houses are now ready for occupation. Other facilities, including roads and drinking water and electricity connections, are also in place. Approximately Rs 18.92 crore has been spent on building this colony. Around 100 houses were also built near the RTA office in Kandi Mandal headquarters at an estimated cost of Rs 5.69 crore,” officials said. 

Meanwhile, District Collector Dr A Sharath directed the officials to make all necessary arrangements to make the inauguration ceremony a grand success.

