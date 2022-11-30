Home States Telangana

Mini Medaram Jatara to begin on February 1 in Telangana

The Pujarula Sangham has urged the district authorities to make necessary arrangements as scores of devotees are expected to turn up for the tribal fair.

Published: 30th November 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Medaram temple

Devotees offer prayers at the Medaram temple

By Express News Service

MULUGU: The mini-version of the mega Medaram Jatara, one of the largest religious festivals in Asia, would be held from February 1 to 4, 2023, the Medaram Temple Trust Committee announced on Tuesday.

While the State government officially holds the biennial fair, the temple priests conduct the mini jatara (Manda Melige) at the request of devotees in the intervening year.

According to the Sammakka-Saralamma Medaram Temple Pujarula Sangham president Siddaboina Jagga Rao, the rituals including temple cleaning, worship and village confinement are scheduled for February 1.

On February 2, deities Sammakka and Saralamma will be worshipped with turmeric and vermilion. The Manda Melige ritual would be held on February 3 and 4. The Pujarula Sangham has urged the district authorities to make necessary arrangements as scores of devotees are expected to turn up for the tribal fair.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medaram Temple mega Medaram Jatara
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp