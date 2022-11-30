Mini Medaram Jatara to begin on February 1 in Telangana

By Express News Service

MULUGU: The mini-version of the mega Medaram Jatara, one of the largest religious festivals in Asia, would be held from February 1 to 4, 2023, the Medaram Temple Trust Committee announced on Tuesday.

While the State government officially holds the biennial fair, the temple priests conduct the mini jatara (Manda Melige) at the request of devotees in the intervening year.

According to the Sammakka-Saralamma Medaram Temple Pujarula Sangham president Siddaboina Jagga Rao, the rituals including temple cleaning, worship and village confinement are scheduled for February 1.

On February 2, deities Sammakka and Saralamma will be worshipped with turmeric and vermilion. The Manda Melige ritual would be held on February 3 and 4. The Pujarula Sangham has urged the district authorities to make necessary arrangements as scores of devotees are expected to turn up for the tribal fair.

