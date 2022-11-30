Home States Telangana

Peddapalli dist admin targets 4,300 vasectomies

Besides that, the government also pays Rs 200 for each procedure to those who persuade the men.

Published: 30th November 2022 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Intensifying the family planning operations, the district authorities are focused on increasing the number of males undergoing no-scalpel vasectomy (male sterilisation). In order to encourage the men to come forward for the permanent contraception solution, the district administration also provides an incentive of Rs 1,100 to those who undergo vasectomy. Besides that, the government also pays Rs 200 for each procedure to those who persuade the men.

According to official reports, 64% of annual family planning operations have been completed so far in the district. In order to complete the target, Collector S Sangeetha Satyanarayana directed the health officials to promote the safe and easy-to-perform five-minute procedure.

The authorities have also launched a special drive till December 4, in which special camps will be conducted for the people who are ready to undergo no-scalpel vasectomy (NSV). The officials will guide them and coordinate with the local primary health centre to book a slot for NSV. The annual family planning target set by the district authorities includes 4,300 vasectomies, 1,496 tubectomies, and 30 double-puncture laparoscopy operations.

