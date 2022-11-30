SIT puts off  YSRCP MP’s questioning in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged attempt to poach four TRS MLAs, on Tuesday informed YSRCP rebel MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju that his deposition would be held at a later date.

As per the notice served by Investigation Officer B Gangadhar on November 6, the MP was to appear before the SIT on Tuesday.

However, because of its busy schedule, the SIT asked the MP not to appear for questioning in the case on the day. The SIT informed Raju that a fresh notice would be issued to him whenever his presence was required.

According to sources, the SIT issued the notices after receiving the report from the forensics lab that tested the video and audio clips recorded in the Moinabad farmhouse.

