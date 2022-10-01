Chance encounter: Kavitha, Guv Tamilisai meet at temple

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was a chance encounter between Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, when the Governor paid a visit to Ammapalli Sitarama Chandra Swamy Temple near Shamshabad on Friday.

Kavitha, along with US Consul General in Hyderabad Jennifer Larson, was participating in Bathukamma festival at the Ammapalli temple as well. It was pretty much the same when the Governor too decided to offer prayers at the temple. The temple authorities were stunned to see the Governor, as they had no prior information about Tamilisai Soundararajan’s visit. However, the Governor and the MLC greeted with each other at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in the presence of the US Consul General.

Earlier in the day, Kavitha participated in Bathukamma festival at TKR Engineering college in Meerpet.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavitha said that Bal Gangadhar Tilak was inspiration for her to conduct the Bathukamma festival. She recalled how Bal Gangadhar Tilak started Ganesh Utsavams during Independence movement. After studying Tilak’s model, they (TRS) thought of mobilising people for Bathukamma festival in order to propel them towards the cause of Telangana during the separate statehood movement.

GOVERNOR GREETS KAVITHA

