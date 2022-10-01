Home States Telangana

Don’t stop services of RMPs, PMPs, Bandi urges KCR

There is no recruitment of doctors and there is acute shortage of medicines at PHCs.

Published: 01st October 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay.(File | Photo )

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the State government was trying to prevent Registered Medical Practitioners (RMP) and Private Medical Practitioners (PMP) from offering their services in the rural areas by shutting down their clinics, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has reminded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of his 2014 election promise that RMPs and PMPs will be given training and allowed to practice in the villages and slums.

Sanjay said that the Medical and Health Department was preventing PMPs and RMPs from administering saline and other injections on patients while using the clinics not having registration as an excuse.“Under the TRS rule, the primary healthcare system has collapsed in rural areas. There is no recruitment of doctors and there is acute shortage of medicines at PHCs.

The 104 ambulances services have been stalled and there is no money to run 108 ambulances. In such a situation, if the services of RMPs and PMPs are stopped who will save the lives of people living in tribal areas and remote villages? Is it possible for the government to establish a 100-bed hospital in every village,” he wanted to know. Noting that any negligence in performing their duty could be punished, Sanjay said that eliminating their services was atrocious, and demanded the CM’s intervention in preventing the same.

Sanjay also demanded that DPH G Srinivasa Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao be sacked for the death of four women after undergoing family planning surgeries at Ibrahimpatnam PHC on August 25.  Meanwhile, BJP retired teachers employees cell has condemned Harish Rao’s statement that the State government has implemented 73 per cent fitment for teachers, employees and pensioners in five years.

