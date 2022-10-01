Home States Telangana

Telangana to create health profile of every citizen: CM K Chandrashekhar Rao

"We have taken up Siricilla constituency and Mulugu constituency and created a 100 per cent health profile. Blood group and other parameters of every person were computerized," Rao said.

Published: 01st October 2022 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao

By PTI

WARANGAL: The health profile of every citizen of Telangana will be prepared soon and the initiative launched on a pilot basis in Sircilla and Mulugu assembly constituencies has already concluded, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Saturday.

Speaking after the inauguration of Prathima Cancer Hospital and a Medical College here, he said Telangana will have over 10,000 seats once all the medical colleges, envisaged by his government, are set up.

He said the aim is to have at least one college in each of the 33 districts in the state.

"We have taken up a great endeavour of creating the health profile of Telangana. On an experimental basis we have taken up Siricilla constituency and Mulugu constituency and created a 100 per cent health profile. Details such as blood group and other parameters of every person were computerized," Rao said.

He also noted that once the project was completed at the state level, access to the health profile of any citizen will just be a click away.

According to him, the number of MBBS seats in the state has reached 6,800 from 2,800 in 2014. There were only five government medical colleges in the state when the state was formed in 2014. The number has gone to 17 now.

"Though the Centre did not allot any medical college to the state, we are aiming to establish medical colleges in all 33 districts," he said.

The CM took a pot shot at the Union Ministers that they criticise the state government when they visit the state, but give away awards of excellence in New Delhi.

Rao said some forces are trying to plant the seeds of poison in people's minds, which is not good for the society.

The cultivable land in America is 29 per cent, China is 16 per cent while India has 43 crore acres blessed with favourable climatic conditions and 70,000 TMC of river waters, he noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana health profile K Chandrashekhar Rao
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp