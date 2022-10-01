Telangana Congress leaders arrive in Delhi after ED summons

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Congress leaders who have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it in connection with the National Herald money laundering case have reached Delhi.

In the national capital, they will discuss the case details with the party high command. They are also likely to meet the National Herald auditors and legal team to know more details of the ongoing investigation.

According to sources, the Telangana Congress leaders who have received summons include former Union Minister Renuka Chowdary, former ministers Mhd Shabbir Ali, Sudharshan Reddy, J Geetha Reddy, former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav and G Anil Kumar.

These leaders are learnt to have given donations to the tune of more than `20 lakh to the party-run National Herald newspaper. They were asked to appear before the ED on different dates from October 3 to October 11.

Speaking to TNIE, Anjan Kumar Yadav said that they reached Delhi well in advance to update themselves with the case details. He said that he had received the ED notice on Wednesday. “I had donated `20 lakh to the party’s newspaper. I had given it in the form of a cheque and there is nothing to hide. I will present myself before the ED,” the former MP said.The ED investigation comes at a time when the grand old party is likely to go for elections for its presidential candidate. On Thursday, Shabbir Ali attended Digvijay Singh’s initial proposal - who eventually withdrew - to contest the party’s presidential election.

It may be recalled that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi were questioned by ED in the same case. The ED had questioned the Gandhi family for nearly 50 hours as part of the investigation in June.

