TPCC to meet DGP on Bharat Jodo Yatra

We welcome everyone to join the tour as it intends to unite the nation,” TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said.

Published: 01st October 2022 06:54 AM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar and others during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Chamarajanagar district. (PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee leaders will be meeting Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy to seek permission for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra which is likely to enter the State in the last week of October. The TPCC held a meeting to discuss the yatra on Friday.

During the meeting, the TPCC endorsed the tentative route map of the walkathon. Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh, who is leading the Central Planning Group will be holding a meeting with State leaders in the city to finalise the route map.

While it was speculated that Rahul might be for nearly 15 days, the party’s State unit planned a 13-day leg in various Assembly constituencies.  “We are consulting civil society organisations and individuals who want to meet and walk along with Rahul Gandhi. We welcome everyone to join the tour as it intends to unite the nation,” TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said.

