Home States Telangana

Tribals clear 50 acres in Kawal Tiger Reserve for podu

The tribals allege that no effort regarding their relocation had been made in the last few years.

Published: 01st October 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

farmers, farming, agriculture

Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: Residents of Maisampet village in Khanapur Forest division in Nirmal district have started felling trees to take up podu cultivation in the core area of Kawal Tiger Reserve. They appear to have grown tired of waiting for the officials to shift them to a new village  with all facilities. However, the forest officials have shown scant attention to these villagers, probably because the village is in the core area of the tiger reserve.

On Friday, reports emerged that the villagers have felled teakwood trees in about 50 acres of the core area of the reserve to take up podu cultivation. By this, they sent a message to the administration that they would stay in the forest as they have not yet been rehabilitated in the promised new village.

The tribals allege that no effort regarding their relocation had been made in the last few years. As the village is on the rehabilitation list, they are not getting any welfare schemes. As the government neither shifts them to a new village nor provides them any facilities, they are trying to take up podu cultivation.  and lead a life of dignity.

TAGS
Kawal Tiger Reserve
