Bharat Jodo Yatra to pass through heart of Hyderabad

The Telangana Congress has made major changes to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) route map.

Maharashtra CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat discusses the arrangements for  Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi in Telangana with TPCC chief Revanth Reddy and others in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Congress has made major changes to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) route map. Now, the Yatra, instead of passing through the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Vikarabad district, will now pass through Shamshabad, Aramgarh, Charminar, Afzalgunz, Mozamjahi Market, Gandhi Bhavan, Nampally Darga, Vijaynagar Colony, Nagarjuna Circle, Punjagutta, Ameerpet, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Pantacheru in the city. The State party unit is of the opinion that if the Yatra passes through the State capital it would have a positive impact on Telangana.

The Congress leaders are planning to hold a meeting in or around the city on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.  Another public meeting would be on the day when Rahul’s Yatra will exit from the State. They are also planning to involve Telangana activists, revolutionaries, students in the Yatra.

Stepping up the preparations for Bharat Jodo Yatra - which is currently in Karnataka and set to enter the State in the last week of this month - Congress party has called on Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy at his office, seeking permission and security for the walkathon.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy informed the media that the DGP had responded positively to their request.
Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Congress team led by their CLP leader Bala Saheb Thorat held deliberations with their counterparts in Telangana at the residence of AICC Maharashtra in-charge SA Sampath Kumar. They also inspected the proposed route.

