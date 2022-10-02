Home States Telangana

If Telangana is financially robust, why delay in salaries: Eatala

Rajender questioned why the salaries of outsourced and contract workers in various departments were not paid for three months, if the financial situation was so great.

Published: 02nd October 2022 05:45 AM

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender faulted Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s claim in his Warangal public meeting speech on Saturday, that Hyderabad’s per capita income was higher than that of Mumbai and that Telangana’s economic growth was accelerating.

Rajender questioned why the salaries of outsourced and contract workers in various departments were not paid for three months, if the financial situation was so great. “It is the time of Dasara and people need money to buy clothes and celebrate the festival with their families. It is a shame that you are unable to pay them on time,” he remarked.

He also questioned why the State government failed to waive crop loans of all the farmers as promised in TRS’ election manifesto, and said that all the criticisms against Prime Minister Narendra Modi would boomerang on Rao as he ‘failed’ on all fronts.

“All policies of KCR are power oriented and not people oriented. Just because of Munugode by-election he is talking about Girijana Bandhu, as there is a considerable ST population in the constituency,” he alleged.

