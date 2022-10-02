Home States Telangana

Jawan loses revolver at Zaheerabad bus stand

Sikander Ali went into the toilet and kept the revolver on a slab while answering the call of nature.

Published: 02nd October 2022

Pistol

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: An Indian army soldier lost his licenced revolver at the Zaheerabad bus stand on Saturday. According to Zahirabad DSP Y Raghu, Sikander Ali, a soldier posted at the border, came to visit his family at Sirgapur near Narayankhed.

Sikander Ali went to the Gulbarga dargah along with his wife and children on Friday. On their return journey, they reached Zahirabad at around 4:30 am on Saturday and were waiting for their bus to reach home.

Sikander Ali went into the toilet and kept the revolver on a slab while answering the call of nature. One being informed by his wife about the arrival of their bus, he hurried out leaving the weapon behind.
When the bus reached Narayankhed, he found his revolver missing. He rushed back to Zaheerabad and, upon not finding the weapon, lodged a complaint with the local police.

DSP Raghu said since there were no CC cameras in the vicinity of the bathroom, they were checking nearby areas for clues.  The revolver was lost due to Sikander’s negligence, the DSP said.

